NBA: Brooklyn Nets appoint Vaughn as permanent head coach

Vaughn had been placed in charge on an interim basis following the sacking of Steve Nash last week.

The Nets are 4-7 for the NBA season, and 2-2 since Nash was dismissed and replaced by Vaughn, who has been assistant at the franchise since 2016, briefly taking on an interim head coach role in for 10 games in 2020 after the dismissal of Kenny Atkinson.

General manager Sean Marks praised Vaughn’s capability of getting the best out of Brooklyn’s talented roster, saying: "Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organisation make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward.

"He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball."

It had been speculated that the Nets would turn to suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who was assistant at the Nets in the 2020-21 season, but they have decided to promote from within.

Vaughn's first game as permanent head coach will be against the New York Knicks on Wednesday (November 9).

The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. pic.twitter.com/sgQZ4OtFNA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 9, 2022