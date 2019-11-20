English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Carmelo Anthony upbeat despite Blazers debut defeat

By Russell Greaves
CarmeloAnthonyCropped
Debutant Carmelo Anthony was able to take the positives despite Portland Trail Blazers suffering another loss.

LA, November 20: Carmelo Anthony maintained an optimistic outlook despite tasting defeat on his Portland Trail Blazers debut on Tuesday.

The 10-time NBA All-Star managed just 10 points after going four-of-14 from the field in a 115-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

But the 35-year-old forward was delighted to be back in the action after a frustrating time with the Houston Rockets.

Blazers lose on Anthony's debut

"It felt great just to be back into the flow of the game, be back on the court, be back to where I think I belong," Anthony said.

"Just being back out there with the guys again. I think most of all the routine – team bus, team lunch, being around the guys in the locker room – just the routine I've been used to for 17 years now ... so getting back into that. As far as the game goes, it felt good to be back out there.

"As far as conditioning, though, I felt absolutely great out there. There were minor things, but it was more of the flow of things, and getting used to how the team plays and sets and getting used to the guys on the team."

Blazers coach Terry Stotts, whose side have lost 10 of their 15 games, was also content with Anthony's maiden outing.

"To be honest, I thought he looked good," he said. "I thought offensively he got looks, he got good looks at the basket.

"I thought he got fouled at least two or three times taking it strong to the basket. He then came away empty, so that kind of affected his line.

"But I thought, for having a morning shoot-around, I thought it was pretty good."

More NEW ORLEANS PELICANS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue