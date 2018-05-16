NBA: Cavs' LeBron James cannot stop Celtics from taking 2-0 series lead

Not even a triple-double from Cleveland superstar LeBron James could stop the Cavaliers from falling 2-0 down in the playoff series on Tuesday (May 15).

The Cavaliers led for much of the first half and carried a 55-48 advantage into main interval but Boston outscored Cleveland by 14 in the third quarter to turn their seven-point deficit into an 84-77 advantage at TD Garden.

Boston pushed their lead to double-digits early in the fourth quarter. A jumper from James trimmed the Celtics' lead to six with 4:42 to play but the hosts scored the next eight points to pull away for the win.

Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 23 points for the Celtics, while Terry Rozier finished with 18 as six different Boston players posted double-digits points.

James poured in 42 points to go along with 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Cavs team-mate Kevin Love added 22 points and 15 boards.

LEBRON HUFFS AND PUFFS BUT CAVS FALL

James bounced back from his sub-par game-one performance in a big way. He scored 21 points in the first quarter alone and finished with 42 for the game.

Celtics guard Rozier tallied 14 points in the third quarter to help the Celtics erase their seven-point half-time deficit.

SMITH ENDURES FORGETTABLE OUTING

J.R. Smith had an ugly performance. He failed to score and shot 0 of seven from the field in his 27 minutes of action. Smith was also called for a flagrant foul when he pushed Al Horford in the back while he was attempting to finish an alley-oop.

Jeff Green committed five turnovers in his 28 minutes on the floor for Cleveland, finishing at minus-17 for the game.

LEBRON A RARE SHINING LIGHT

James received an entry pass in the post, took one dribble and hit a fadeaway three-pointer over Marcus Smart with 3:39 to play in the first quarter.

LeBron James is on FIRE! 🔥👀



19 PTS on 7-9 shooting (4 3PM) for the King!@cavs up 25-20 in the 1st on @ESPNNBA #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/252QF6RABm — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2018

WARRIORS (1-0) AT ROCKETS (0-1)

James Harden and Chris Paul combined for 64 points in game one but it was not enough, as the Golden State Warriors came away with a 119-106 win. Kevin Durant poured in 37 points to lead Golden State while Klay Thompson added 28. The Warriors will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in Houston on Wednesday before heading home for game three and four.

Source: OPTA