NBA: Cavs' Thomas fined $20K for flagrant foul on Wiggins

New York, January 11: Cleveland Cavaliers star Isaiah Thomas is going to get paid in the offseason when he will become a free agent, but before that his pocketbook is going to take a hit.

Thomas was fined $20,000 for his flagrant two foul on Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins in Cleveland's 127-99 loss on Monday, the NBA announced on Wednesday (January 10).

The diminutive point guard struck Wiggins in the neck when the bigger man was driving to the basket. Thomas was assessed a common foul initially on the play.

Wiggins fell to the floor and Thomas went over to help him off the deck, but when officials reviewed the play they changed the call to a flagrant two foul and ejected the Cavaliers guard.

The Cavs have lost five of their last seven, but are 2-2 since Thomas returned to the starting line-up against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 2.

Source: OPTA