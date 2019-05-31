English

NBA Finals: Raptors overcome Warriors in Game 1

By Opta
Warriors star Klay Thompson (left) and Rators Pascal Siakam (right) in action during Game 1 of NBA Finals
Warriors star Klay Thompson (left) and Rators' Pascal Siakam (right) in action during Game 1 of NBA Finals

Toronto, May 31: The Toronto Raptors claimed a 118-109 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday (May 30).

Toronto took down the two-time defending champions at Scotiabank Arena and now hold a 1-0 series lead.

And the Raptors owed much of their success in Game 1 to Pascal Siakam.

The 25-year-old forward scored a team-high 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting and was virtually unstoppable getting into the paint, even when Draymond Green was on him.

"We've got a lot of bodies, we've got guys just willing to move and play defense and we use it to our advantage," Siakam told ESPN after the game.

"We're doing a pretty decent job, there are some possessions there where we made some mistakes, but for the most part we played solid."

Siakam's performance was needed as Kawhi Leonard was not at his best, constantly double teamed and trapped outside the arc by the Warriors.

Despite that focus on Leonard, he still scored 23 points and added eight rebounds and five assists in the win.

Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
