NBA: Jamal Crawford would be 'honoured' to play for 76ers

The veteran guard is a free agent after opting out of his contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves back in May.

Crawford, 38, may find a new home in the NBA with the 76ers and is excited by the project being built in Philadelphia.

"I think for me, especially being out there as a free agent, something could work out," he said during an interview with Scoop B Radio.

"I would be honoured to play there, but things obviously have to take its course and I kind of got to sit back, but who wouldn't want to play there?

"I like their city. I like how into it they are about basketball. I like their knowledge of basketball, how passionate they are. I've always loved coach Brett Brown.

"I've been on record. I've been a fan of his for years. He just needed talent, and now he has that.

"He added Ben Simmons, I love his game. I love Jojo . They're both among my favourite players in the league to watch.

"Markelle is like a little brother to me. Obviously, he went to the University of Washington, and we talk every other day. JJ Redick is like a brother to me, we've been through wars together, so there's so many things to love about Philadelphia for sure."

Crawford averaged 10.3 points and 2.3 assists in 2017-18, his lone season with Minnesota.