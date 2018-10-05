NBA: Kyrie Irving plans to stay with Celtics

English

New York, October 5: Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is planning on re-signing with the NBA franchise.

Irving's five-year, $94million contract he signed with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015 expires at the end of 2019-20, but he has an option next year and could become a free agent following that.

However, Irving – who was acquired by the Celtics in 2017 – intends to remain in Boston beyond the upcoming campaign.

"I've shared it with some of my team-mates as well as the organisation as well as everyone else in Boston," Irving said at an event at TD Garden on Thursday (October 4).

"If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here next year."

The 26-year-old point guard averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 60 games for the Celtics last season.

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
