English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA: LeBron, Giannis headline All-Star starters

By Opta
LeBron James to serve as captain for Western Confernce
LeBron James to serve as captain for Western Confernce

Los Angeles, January 25: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as captains for their respective Western Conference and Eastern Conference in the upcoming NBA All-Star game.

The NBA named the starters on Thursday (January 24), and there were no surprises as Los Angeles Lakers superstar James topped the voting in the west ahead of the February 17 All-Star clash in Charlotte.

Joining James as starters selected from the Western Conference are Golden State Warriors pair Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets star and reigning MVP James Harden.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George won a tie-breaker over the New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo was the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference, which includes the Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker.

The starters were voted in by averaging votes cast by fans, players and a media panel.

James and Antetokounmpo will choose their respective teams from the eight remaining starters, and then a total of 14 additional reserves (seven from each conference, as selected by NBA head coaches) will then be chosen.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue