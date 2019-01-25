NBA: LeBron, Giannis headline All-Star starters

The NBA named the starters on Thursday (January 24), and there were no surprises as Los Angeles Lakers superstar James topped the voting in the west ahead of the February 17 All-Star clash in Charlotte.

Joining James as starters selected from the Western Conference are Golden State Warriors pair Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets star and reigning MVP James Harden.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George won a tie-breaker over the New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo was the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference, which includes the Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker.

The starters were voted in by averaging votes cast by fans, players and a media panel.

James and Antetokounmpo will choose their respective teams from the eight remaining starters, and then a total of 14 additional reserves (seven from each conference, as selected by NBA head coaches) will then be chosen.