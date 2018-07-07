Lakers guard Rondo not 'caught up' in starting, excited to help Ball

The 32-year-old point guard agreed to a one-year, $9million contract with Los Angeles last week.

Rondo told reporters on Friday the Lakers signed him to help the team "win games, any way possible".

"I think they have plans, me being here along with other guys and this great young core," Rondo said (via Lakers.com).

"I'm not so much caught up in starting ."

Rondo appears set to compete with Lonzo Ball for the Lakers' starting point guard position in 2018-19.

Ball, who was selected by Los Angeles with the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, averaged 10.2 points and 7.2 assists in 52 games as a rookie last season.

Rondo said he was excited to play with Ball.

" try to help him as much as I can, as far as understanding the game and getting his game up to speed at a high level," Rondo told reporters.

Rondo, a four-time All-Star, averaged 8.3 points and 8.2 assists in 65 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

LeBron James announced on Sunday he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and signing a four-year, $154million contract with the Lakers.

Los Angeles have also re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and added Lance Stephenson as well as JaVale McGee to their roster this offseason.