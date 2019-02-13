You either make it or you don't - LeBron not worried about playoffs after Lakers loss

The Lakers crashed to back-to-back NBA losses after going down 117-113 to the lowly Hawks, despite James' triple-double.

James - who was taunted by Hawks fans as they chanted "Kobe's better" - scored 28 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds but his fifth triple-double of the season was not enough to lift the Lakers.

The Lakers (28-29) are now two-and-a-half-games behind the Sacramento Kings for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break.

"You either make it or you don't make it," James said post-game after tying Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth most triple-doubles with 78. "That's when you worry about it."

The Lakers have lost four of their past five games and James added: "Some guys have never played a playoff game before.

"You can't teach them that. It's very important to understand how important every game is, no matter who you're playing or where you are."

James - who signed a four-year, $154million contract with the Lakers in the offseason - and the Lakers are back in action against the Houston Rockets on February 21.