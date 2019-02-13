English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

You either make it or you don't - LeBron not worried about playoffs after Lakers loss

By Opta
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

Los Angeles, February 13: LeBron James is relaxed about the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff chances following Tuesday's defeat against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Lakers crashed to back-to-back NBA losses after going down 117-113 to the lowly Hawks, despite James' triple-double.

James - who was taunted by Hawks fans as they chanted "Kobe's better" - scored 28 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds but his fifth triple-double of the season was not enough to lift the Lakers.

The Lakers (28-29) are now two-and-a-half-games behind the Sacramento Kings for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break.

"You either make it or you don't make it," James said post-game after tying Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth most triple-doubles with 78. "That's when you worry about it."

The Lakers have lost four of their past five games and James added: "Some guys have never played a playoff game before.

"You can't teach them that. It's very important to understand how important every game is, no matter who you're playing or where you are."

James - who signed a four-year, $154million contract with the Lakers in the offseason - and the Lakers are back in action against the Houston Rockets on February 21.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue