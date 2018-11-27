Stephen Curry could return against Raptors

The 30-year-old star participated in a scrimmage Monday and will be a 'full go’ in the Warriors next practice, coach Steve Kerr told reporters. He has a chance to play in Golden State’s game on the road against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

"He's anxious to get back," Kerr said earlier last weekend via ESPN. "But he's handled it very well, supporting his teammates, getting his rehab in every day, working really hard. So, he's handling it pretty much exactly as you would expect Steph to handle it."

Curry has been out since injuring his groin in a November 8 match-up with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has averaged 29.5 points and 6.1 assists in 12 games this season.

Curry, a three-time NBA champion, has made five All-Star teams and won two MVP awards during his 10-year career. He was involved in a scary car crash last weekend, but was uninjured.

The Warriors entered their game Monday against the Orlando Magic with a 14-7 record.