English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kerr fined $25k for 'verbally abusing' official in Warriors' loss to Trail Blazers

By Opta
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Los Angeles, February 15: Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr probably knew this was coming, handed a $25,000 fine by the NBA for his outburst at officials.

Kerr was fined for "verbally abusing and confronting" an official in Golden State's 129-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the league announced on Thursday (February 14).

He was given two technical fouls and ejected in the fourth quarter when he threw down his clipboard and yelled at officials after it was deemed Draymond Green committed a flagrant foul on Portland big man Zach Collins.

"We'll obviously get an explanation from the league, but I just thought it was a good, hard foul," Kerr said. "I guess I was wrong."

Green was also given a technical foul but no discipline has been announced for him. It was his 13th of the season.

The Warriors go into the All-Star break with a 41-16 record and a two-game lead on second-placed Denver Nuggets.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue