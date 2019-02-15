Kerr fined $25k for 'verbally abusing' official in Warriors' loss to Trail Blazers

Kerr was fined for "verbally abusing and confronting" an official in Golden State's 129-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the league announced on Thursday (February 14).

He was given two technical fouls and ejected in the fourth quarter when he threw down his clipboard and yelled at officials after it was deemed Draymond Green committed a flagrant foul on Portland big man Zach Collins.

"We'll obviously get an explanation from the league, but I just thought it was a good, hard foul," Kerr said. "I guess I was wrong."

Green was also given a technical foul but no discipline has been announced for him. It was his 13th of the season.

The Warriors go into the All-Star break with a 41-16 record and a two-game lead on second-placed Denver Nuggets.