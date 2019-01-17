Warriors star Curry sets NBA record

Golden State Warriors star Curry set the record in a 147-140 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry - who finished with 41 points and nine threes - knocked down his eighth three-pointer of the game late in the third quarter midweek.

The two-time MVP hit 11 triples in Golden State's win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday and followed that up two days later by connecting on eight three-pointers in a victory against the Denver Nuggets.

Stephen Curry is the first player in NBA history to hit at least eight three-pointers in three-straight games. He hit 11 threes on Jan. 13 at Dallas, eight on Jan. 15 at Denver, and has nine after three quarters tonight vs. New Orleans (9-of-14 3FG). — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 17, 2019

Curry entered the matchup against the Pelicans averaging 29.5 points and 5.5 assists in 34.5 minutes per game.

He is shooting 49.1 per cent from the field and 45.6 per cent from three-point range.