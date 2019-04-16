76ers equal NBA playoff record with stunning third quarter in Nets win

Philadelphia posted 51 points in a stunning third quarter of Monday's 145-123 win over the Nets – equalling a postseason record.

It tied the record for most points ever tallied in a single quarter in playoff history, while it is also the highest-scoring third quarter by a single team ever in the postseasons.

Joel Embiid's 23 points led the 76ers, who set a franchise record for points in a playoff game – eclipsing the previous mark of 141 against San Francisco in 1967.

Mike Scott (15 PTS) at the buzzer!



The 76ers score 51 PTS in 3Q, tying an NBA Playoffs record for PTS in a quarter!





Ben Simmons finished with a triple-double, tallying 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the 76ers levelled the series at 1-1.

Spencer Dinwiddie recorded a team-high 19 points for the Nets in the losing effort.

The 76ers set a franchise record for points in an NBA Playoffs game with 145 PTS against BKN!



The previous record was 141 vs. San Francisco 4/14/67 (OT).