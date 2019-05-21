Warriors first team to five straight NBA Finals since 1966 Celtics

Los Angeles, May 21: The Golden State Warriors became the first team since the Boston Celtics in 1966 to reach five consecutive NBA Finals.
Two-time reigning champions Golden State completed a 4-0 Western Conference Finals series sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers thanks to Monday's 119-117 overtime victory.
The Warriors are just the second team in league history to accomplish the feat, joining the Celtics – who reached the Finals in 10 straight years from 1957-66.
Golden State will be playing for their third successive championship and fourth title during the stretch.
The @warriors are presented their 5th straight Western Conference Finals trophy! #StrengthInNumbers #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/VdcBrIetpf— NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2019
The Warriors' lone Finals loss came to the Cleveland Cavaliers after seven games in 2015-16.
Golden State will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.
Milwaukee hold a 2-1 lead in that matchup heading into Game 4 on Tuesday (May 21).