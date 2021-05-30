NBA playoffs 2021: 'No chance' Davis misses Lakers' Game 4 against Suns

Davis said Saturday (May 30) there is "no chance" he will miss Sunday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns even though he has experienced swelling in the knee since hyperextending it Thursday (May 27).

Davis and the Lakers can take a 3-1 series lead on the Suns with a win in Los Angeles.

"There's no chance that I don't play tomorrow," Davis told reporters Saturday (May 29).

"As a player, I've wanted to be in this moment. You want to be in the playoffs and help contribute to my team's success. I want to be out there.

"So in my eyes, for me as a competitor, I think I'll be out there [Sunday]."

The Lakers listed Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who also hurt his knee in Game 3, as questionable, but head coach Frank Vogel said he hopes both will play.

A Dominant Performance 〰 pic.twitter.com/cqIycghLPe — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 28, 2021

Davis hurt his knee in the second quarter while landing after chasing down Devin Booker for a block.

He told reporters after that game he did not really think about his knee once he got through the opening minutes of the second half.

Davis ended up playing 40 minutes and contributing 34 points and 11 rebounds in the 109-95 Los Angeles win.

Now he wants to make sure the Lakers keep pushing and send the Suns to the brink of elimination.

"It's going to be probably the biggest game of the series, I think, besides if Game 7 happens," he said.

"We're going in, want to protect home court ... We know they're going to come out and play desperate, in a sense."