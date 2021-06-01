NBA playoffs 2021: Wizards avoid elimination, Jazz push Grizzlies to brink

The top-seeded 76ers started strong Monday (May 31) but faltered when Embiid injured his knee late in the first quarter of Game 4 and saw the Wizards come alive.

While Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points and Russell Westbrook recorded another triple-double, it was Rui Hachimura playing a key role at the end to seal victory for the home side.

The Japan native, playing in his first playoff series, had a dunk and a three-pointer in a 30-second span to give the Wizards a 118-112 lead in the final minute.

Hachimura finished with 20 points on eight-of-12 shooting from the field and added 13 rebounds.

“He’s growing up right in front of our eyes.” 🇯🇵⼋



Rui Hachimura stepped up in Game 4 with 20 points and 13 rebounds!#WizSixers | @rui_8mura pic.twitter.com/Mf48QzhFwm — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 1, 2021

Westbrook, meanwhile, had 21 rebounds and 14 assists to go with his 19 points despite making only three of 19 shots from the field.

Westbrook's triple-double was the 12th of his career in the playoffs, breaking a tie with Jason Kidd and putting the Wizards star third on the all-time list behind Magic Johnson (30) and LeBron James (28).

Game 5 of the series is Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Mitchell, Jazz take 3-1 lead

Donovan Mitchell had 30 points and eight assists to lead the top-seeded Utah Jazz to the brink of the conference semi-finals with a 120-113 win away to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Jazz survived another spirited effort by the eighth seeds to take a 3-1 series lead and can advance with a win in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Ja Morant scored 23 and had 12 assists but made just one of seven three-pointers for Memphis, who were 10 of 35 from distance as a team.

Simmons' free-throw struggles continue

Ben Simmons made his first free throws of this year's playoffs in Monday's loss, but the 76ers guard is now just five-for-20 from the line in the series.

Gafford's emphatic follow

Daniel Gafford was four-of-four from the field in the Wizards' win, thanks in part to high-percentage shots like this.

Gafford goes up and gets it as we go back-and-forth on TNT! #NBAPlayoffs@WashWizards 106@sixers 102



5:00 left.. WAS needs a W to force Game 5. pic.twitter.com/tK1KgoKlrn — NBA (@NBA) June 1, 2021

Monday's results

Washington Wizards 122-114 Philadelphia 76ers

Utah Jazz 120-113 Memphis Grizzlies

Celtics at Nets

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics need to win to stay alive as their series against the Nets shifts back to Brooklyn.