NBA playoffs 2021: Wizards avoid elimination, Jazz push Grizzlies to brink

New York, June 1: The Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's early departure, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 122-114 to avert a sweep in their NBA playoff series.
The top-seeded 76ers started strong Monday (May 31) but faltered when Embiid injured his knee late in the first quarter of Game 4 and saw the Wizards come alive.
While Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points and Russell Westbrook recorded another triple-double, it was Rui Hachimura playing a key role at the end to seal victory for the home side.
The Japan native, playing in his first playoff series, had a dunk and a three-pointer in a 30-second span to give the Wizards a 118-112 lead in the final minute.
Hachimura finished with 20 points on eight-of-12 shooting from the field and added 13 rebounds.
“He’s growing up right in front of our eyes.” 🇯🇵⼋— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 1, 2021
Rui Hachimura stepped up in Game 4 with 20 points and 13 rebounds!#WizSixers | @rui_8mura pic.twitter.com/Mf48QzhFwm
Westbrook, meanwhile, had 21 rebounds and 14 assists to go with his 19 points despite making only three of 19 shots from the field.
Westbrook's triple-double was the 12th of his career in the playoffs, breaking a tie with Jason Kidd and putting the Wizards star third on the all-time list behind Magic Johnson (30) and LeBron James (28).
Game 5 of the series is Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Mitchell, Jazz take 3-1 lead
Donovan Mitchell had 30 points and eight assists to lead the top-seeded Utah Jazz to the brink of the conference semi-finals with a 120-113 win away to the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Jazz survived another spirited effort by the eighth seeds to take a 3-1 series lead and can advance with a win in Game 5 on Wednesday.
Ja Morant scored 23 and had 12 assists but made just one of seven three-pointers for Memphis, who were 10 of 35 from distance as a team.
Simmons' free-throw struggles continue
Ben Simmons made his first free throws of this year's playoffs in Monday's loss, but the 76ers guard is now just five-for-20 from the line in the series.
Gafford's emphatic follow
Daniel Gafford was four-of-four from the field in the Wizards' win, thanks in part to high-percentage shots like this.
Gafford goes up and gets it as we go back-and-forth on TNT! #NBAPlayoffs@WashWizards 106@sixers 102— NBA (@NBA) June 1, 2021
5:00 left.. WAS needs a W to force Game 5. pic.twitter.com/tK1KgoKlrn
Monday's results
Washington Wizards 122-114 Philadelphia 76ers
Utah Jazz 120-113 Memphis Grizzlies
Celtics at Nets
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics need to win to stay alive as their series against the Nets shifts back to Brooklyn.
