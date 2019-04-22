NBA playoffs: Warriors and Trail Blazers extend leads, Celtics reach semis

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 65 points, leading Golden State to a 113-105 victory and a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Stephen Curry struggled shooting the basketball and finished three of 14 from the field, while rookie guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted a team-high 25 points for Los Angeles.

Also in the west, the Trail Blazers hold a 3-1 advantage against the Oklahoma City Thunder following Sunday's 111-98 win.

After losing Game 3, Portland moved a step closer to the second round of the playoffs thanks to CJ McCollum's 27 points.

On the other side, Paul George posted a game-high 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who are fighting to stay alive in the postseason.

The Toronto Raptors are also a win away from the Eastern Conference semi-finals courtesy of their 107-85 triumph against the Orlando Magic.

Toronto – who were stunned in Game 1 – extended their winning streak to three as Kawhi Leonard starred with a game-high 34 points.

Haywards leads Celtics sweep

Gordon Hayward posted a team-high 20 points as the Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers 4-0 thanks to their 110-106 victory. Marcus Morris added 18 points on seven-of-11 shooting.

Al-Farouq Aminu totalled 19 points and nine rebounds for Portland.

Matthews struggles as Pacers bow out

Wesley Matthews scored three points on one-of-seven shooting in Indiana's loss.

Lou Williams posted 12 points on two-of-10 shooting for the Clippers.

Terrence Ross had five points in 31 minutes as the Magic lost.

Russell Westbrook scored 14 points, but it was on five-of-21 shooting.

Irving picks a pocket

Kyrie Irving's steal was turned into a behind-the-back pass, which was finished on the other end by Celtics team-mate Jayson Tatum.

Tatum slams it home following the ridiculous steal by Kyrie in today's Play of the Game!pic.twitter.com/7fDSD0NBTD — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 21, 2019

George kept the Thunder in the hunt with a buzzer-beater from behind the arc to end the third quarter.

Paul George steps back in the corner to close out Q3! #NBAPlayoffs #ThunderUp 68#RipCity 79



Watch the 4th on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/gwonrhcsHf — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2019

Rockets at Jazz

The Houston Rockets came out on top in Game 3 despite James Harden's horrendous shooting performance. The Utah Jazz found a way to bother the league's leading scorer for a majority of the game, but failed to capitalise on their opportunities to pull ahead.

The Jazz lost a one-possession game, so minor adjustments could help them turn things around. Harden likely will not play as bad a second time, though.