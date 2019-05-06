NBA playoffs wrap: Raptors even series with 76ers, Jokic triple-double lifts Nuggets

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard torched the 76ers for a game-high 39 points and 14 rebounds in Game 4 of the NBA playoff clash on Sunday (May 5).

Jimmy Butler was a driving force for Philadelphia once again, finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds in the losing effort as Joel Embiid struggled due to illness.

Denver stopped the Trail Blazers from going up 3-1 in the Western Conference semis by claiming a 116-112 victory in Portland.

Jamal Murray tallied a game-high 32 points and made all 11 of his free throw attempts while team-mate Nikola Jokic recorded a triple double in the Nuggets' winning effort.

Damian Lillard poured in 28 points but his fourth quarter efforts were not enough to pull Portland ahead.

The series is all tied up and Game 5 will be in Denver. The Nuggets were one of the best teams at home during the regular season in 2018-19.

Redick impresses

JJ Redick totalled 19 points and made four three-pointers for the 76ers.

CJ McCollum finished with a team-high 29 points for Portland.

Siakam struggles

Pascal Siakam only managed nine points on two-of-10 shooting.

Monte Morris scored two points on one-of-six shooting for Denver.

Kawhi cool under pressure

Leonard was unfazed by the pressure and sank a dagger from behind the arc in the fourth quarter.

Murray elevated over two Trail Blazers for an emphatic slam.

Warriors at Rockets

The Houston Rockets defended home court in Game 3 and have a chance to even the series up on Monday. The Rockets squeaked by with an overtime victory at Toyota Center despite a 46-point performance from Kevin Durant. But, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry probably will not be as bad down the stretch for a second consecutive game.