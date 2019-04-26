English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA playoffs: Spurs top Nuggets to force Game 7

By Opta
LaMarcus Aldridge scored a team-high 26 points and added 10 rebounds in the Spurs win
LaMarcus Aldridge scored a team-high 26 points and added 10 rebounds in the Spurs' win

Los Angeles, April 26: The San Antonio Spurs forced a seventh and deciding game against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs after winning 120-103.

San Antonio levelled the Western Conference first-round series at 3-3 on Thursday (April 25), meaning the teams will face off in Game 7 on Saturday (April 27).

Denver and San Antonio played evenly through much of the first three quarters. But, DeMar DeRozan hit a short jumper to put the Spurs up by five to end the scoring in the period.

The Spurs then took control with a 17-2 run to open the fourth quarter and cruised from there.

DeRozan finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for San Antonio. Rudy Gay added 19 points off the bench.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic carried his team for much of the game with 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the losing effort.

Aldridge helps power Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a team-high 26 points and added 10 rebounds in the Spurs' win.

Beasley makes one shot

Malik Beasley scored two points on one-of-six shooting in 20 minutes of action for the Nuggets.

DeMar does it all

DeRozan grabs his own missed free throw and beats the buzzer.

Warriors at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers surprisingly forced a Game 6 with a 129-121 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. But, the Warriors can still close out the series in Los Angeles on Friday (April 26).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GET 0 - 0 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue