NBA playoffs wrap: Lakers, Bucks draw level with comfortable wins

Orlando, August 21: The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks drew level in their respective NBA playoff series on Thursday (August 20).
Coming off surprise Game 1 losses, the Lakers and Bucks responded against the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic respectively.
The Lakers drew level at 1-1 in their Western Conference first-round meeting with the Trail Blazers courtesy of a 111-88 win.
Anthony Davis posted a double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds as the Lakers won their first playoff game since 2012.
While Davis went 13-of-21 from the field, LeBron James was below his best, but still managed 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Red-hot Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard had 18 points, but the guard was one-of-seven from three-point range.
In the Eastern Conference, the Bucks are back to 1-1 against Orlando after a 111-96 victory.
Giannis Antetokounmpo lifted Milwaukee with 28 points and 20 rebounds, while Brook Lopez had 20 points.
Harden guides Rockets as Robinson shines for Heat
James Harden had 21 points and nine assists as the Houston Rockets took a 2-0 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder courtesy of a 111-98 win.
Danuel House Jr. contributed 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Rockets.
Duncan Robinson was in impressive form as the Miami Heat went 2-0 up against the Indiana Pacers thanks to a 109-100 win. Robinson was seven-of-eight from three-point range for 24 points in 25 minutes.
Heat star Goran Dragic posted 20 points.
Miserable Melo
Carmelo Anthony struggled badly for Portland. He was one-of-six for just two points in 26 minutes.
Davis delights
Davis showed his class during the Lakers' series-levelling win.
Shot-fake, drive, spin, stepback
Thursday's results
Miami Heat 109-100 Indiana Pacers
Houston Rockets 111-98 Oklahoma City Thunder
Milwaukee Bucks 111-96 Orlando Magic
Los Angeles Lakers 111-88 Portland Trail Blazers
Clippers face Mavericks
With their Western Conference first-round series locked at 1-1, the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks do battle in Game 3 on Friday (August 21).