English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA: CJ McCollum leads Blazers past Grizzlies into Lakers series

By Ben Spratt
CJ McCollum finished on 29 points to lead Traail Blazers past Grizzlies
CJ McCollum finished on 29 points to lead Traail Blazers past Grizzlies

Orlando, August 16: The Portland Trail Blazers came through a back-and-forth play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 126-122 win to set up a first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Portland's form in the 'bubble' saw them leapfrog the Grizzlies into the eighth seed, meaning they needed just a single win on Saturday (August 15) to advance, where Memphis would have needed back-to-back victories.

At various stages throughout the game, the Grizzlies looked capable of teeing up a rematch, recovering from a tough first quarter and then seizing the lead by scoring 42 points in the third.

But the Blazers' key names stood up to the task, as Damian Lillard - the NBA's form star - contributed 31 points and 10 assists, while Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points and 21 rebounds.

And it was CJ McCollum who closed the game out in dominant fashion, making two vital late shots against Ja Morant, including a three-pointer straight over the rookie to secure a four-point lead inside the last two minutes.

"He can't guard me," yelled McCollum, who finished on 29 points. Morant had been Memphis' top performer on 35 points and eight assists.

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue