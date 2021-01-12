NBA postpones two more games due to COVID-19 concerns

It is the second straight game Boston has had postponed; Sunday's visit from the Miami Heat was called off just hours before tip-off.

The total number of games in the league that have not taken place as scheduled because of COVID-19 issues this season now stands at four.

Entering this past weekend, the only game the NBA had called off was the Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets matchup on December 23 - the second day of the season.

On Sunday, Boston had seven players out due to health and safety protocols – and nine overall – while Miami did not have the required eight players because of contact tracing after guard Avery Bradley was ruled out.

Dallas reportedly did not have enough players cleared on Monday because of contract tracing.

It remains to be seen if the Celtics or Mavericks will be able to play their next games on Wednesday (January 13). Boston is scheduled to host the Orlando Magic, while Dallas is slated to visit the Charlotte Hornets.

The same uncertainty goes for the Heat, who are scheduled to visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday (January 12).