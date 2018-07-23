English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

NBA: Prospect of Anthony joining Rockets excites Harden

Posted By: OPTA
Carmelo Anthony (left) to join James Harden at Rockets
Carmelo Anthony (left) to join James Harden at Rockets

New York, July 23: NBA MVP James Harden is excited about the prospect of Carmelo Anthony joining the Houston Rockets.

Anthony, 34, was reportedly traded to the Atlanta Hawks from the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday (July 19), but the veteran is expected to be waived and become a free agent.

It was reported earlier this week that the 10-time All-Star has been telling his friends that he expects to join Houston, and it appears Harden approves of the move.

"It would be a great acquisition for us," Harden said, via Houston Chronicle. "Melo's a proven vet. He just wants to win at this point, so it would be great for him to be on our team.

"The current roster we have now, we've got good guys back and we keep making forward progress."

Anthony is expected to still receive the full $27.9million he is owed for next season in the buyout with the Hawks.

In his first and only season with the Thunder, Anthony averaged 16.2 points while shooting 40.4 percent in a reduced role in Oklahoma City.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 48 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue