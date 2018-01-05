NBA: Rockets-Warriors will feature no James Harden or Kevin Durant

California, January 5: The eagerly awaited showdown between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets was already devoid of James Harden and now Kevin Durant is also sidelined.

A hamstring injury sustained on Monday (January 1) robbed the Rockets of star man Harden, and a calf strain will now leave the Warriors shorn of Durant.

Reports suggest that forward Durant was injured in the first quarter of Wednesday's 125-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and managed to play through the pain.

However, Durant is not fit to play when the top two teams in the Western Conference face off on Thursday (January 4).

A Tweet from Warriors PR, an official account for Golden State, read: "Injury report for tonight's game at Houston: Kevin Durant (right calf strain) is out. Omri Casspi (mid back strain) is questionable."

Harden is expected to be out for at least two weeks. There is no timetable on Durant's return as of yet.

