NBA suspends season after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

By
The NBA will go on hiatus after a Utah Jazz player contracted COVID-19, it has been confirmed.
The NBA will go on hiatus after a Utah Jazz player contracted COVID-19, it has been confirmed.

Bengaluru, March 12: The NBA will suspend the season at the conclusion of Wednesday's games until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus.

The NBA announced on their website that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, Wednesday's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," an NBA statement on their website said.

Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 7:20 [IST]
