NBA: Timberwolves sign Towns to extension

Minnesota signed the 2015 number one overall pick to an extension on Saturday (September 22). According to ESPN, the deal is a five-year super-max extension worth $190million.

"On June 25, 2015, I was drafted to and committed to the Minnesota Timberwolves," Towns wrote in a statement released through his agent, via ESPN.

"On September 22, 2018, I made a recommitment to the Wolves and have the same feelings of excitement that I felt back in 2015.

"I promise to the fans, my team-mates and the organisation to keep the vision of the man who drafted me, Flip Saunders, alive and treat his dream of winning with respect and dignity.

"To the fans from Day One and the Timberwolves fans, this is for you. Thank you for believing in me."

Towns has averaged 21.6 points and 11.7 rebounds in three years with the Timberwolves. He averaged 21.3 points and 12.3 rebounds in 2017-18.

He joins Andrew Wiggins as Timberwolves to sign long-term extensions.

Wiggins signed a four-year, $147million extension last offseason.