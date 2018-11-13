Jimmy Butler trade: 76ers acquire Timberwolves star in blockbuster deal

After months of speculation and rumours of the 29-year-old forward growing unhappy with his role in Minnesota, it was confirmed on Monday that Butler is heading to Philadelphia.

Minnesota have traded four-time NBA All-Star Butler and Justin Patton to Philadelphia for Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless in addition to a 2022 second-round draft pick.

"We have a championship window that's centred around the continued progression of our talented young core, as well as our ability to add elite players who elevate our program," said 76ers general manager Elton Brand.

"In Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, we have two of the NBA's top 20 players. Now, we've added a third top-20 player in Jimmy Butler, who is one of the NBA's very best on both ends of the floor.

"This move further strengthens our pursuit of a championship and gives us a formidable combination to take on the league's top teams.

"With this trade, we're also excited to welcome Justin to the organisation and look forward to his contributions in the coming months. I want to thank Cov, Dario and Jerryd for all they did for this team.

"They are friends, former team-mates and well respected in our locker room. We'll miss them, but I'm confident they'll continue to excel in their careers."

Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season for Minnesota, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

He appeared in 10 of the Timberwolves' 13 games this season, departing as the team's top scorer (21.3 ppg), and he is expected to make his debut with the 76ers on Wednesday against the Magic in Orlando.