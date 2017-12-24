NBA: Vucevic out indefinitely with hand injury by Magic

Orlando, December 24: The Orlando Magic announced star center Nikola Vucevic will be out indefinitely due to a fractured first metacarpal in his left hand.

Vucevic is quietly having another good NBA season for Orlando, but he will have to put his year on pause after suffering a hand injury on Saturday (December 23).

The 27-year-old exited the Magic's 130-103 loss to the Washington Wizards during the first half. He went to the locker room for X-rays on his hand which revealed the bad news.

There is no timetable for his return, but he could be out anywhere between six and eight weeks.

Vucevic is averaging 17.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the season.

He has averaged at least 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game each of the last five years.

Source: OPTA