NBA: Westbrook ejected against Kings after arguing call

Oklahoma, January 16: Russell Westbrook did not make it to the end of the Oklahoma City Thunder's clash against the Sacramento Kings on Monday (January 15).

The reigning NBA MVP was ejected late in the fourth quarter for arguing a call.

Westbrook drove through the lane, but Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein met him at the rim. Westbrook acted as if he had been elbowed in the face, but the referee called travelling prior to contact.

Video showed that Westbrook was not hit in the face, and he did indeed travel. After the play, Westbrook argued the call and the ref issued him a double-technical.

Westbrook finished Oklahoma City's 95-88 win with 19 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.

