NBA wrap: 76ers hand Rockets largest loss of season, Harden scores 37 points

While Harden managed to have his 20th consecutive game scoring 30 or more points, Philadelphia kept him under the dangerous 40-point mark and handed Houston their largest loss of the season, 121-93.

Joel Embiid finished with a team-high 32 points and 14 rebounds. He also played an important role on defense with Jimmy Butler sidelined because of a sprained wrist. Embiid finished with three blocks.

JJ Redick and Corey Brewer added 16 and 11 points, respectively. Landry Shamet had 18 points off the bench.

Harden scored 37 points in the Rockets' losing efforts. The 2018 MVP got off to a hot start and scored 27 in the first half.

The Rockets trailed by 15 points at the half and a 13-point performance in the third quarter put Houston in a deficit they could not bounce back from.

Gerald Green chipped in 18 points off the bench. Kenneth Faried added 13 in his first game with the Rockets.

Doncic dynamic but Mavericks lose

Luka Doncic became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. The 19-year-old rookie finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 116-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Klay Thompson set an NBA record in the Golden State Warriors' rout of the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-time All-Star became the first player to make 10 consecutive three-pointers without a miss. He finished with 44 points in 26 minutes. Thompson was 17 of 20 from the field and 10 of 11 from long distance. Golden State went on to win 130-111.

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell had 31 points in his team's 123-94 win over the Sacramento Kings. Russell shot 48 per cent from the field and 50 per cent from three-point range.

Nikola Vucevic used a double-double to help push the Magic ahead of the hosting Atlanta Hawks. Vucevic finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds in Orlando's 122-103 win.

Thunder forward Paul George had his second consecutive game scoring 31 points. The forward led Oklahoma City to a 127-109 win over the New York Knicks.

Cavs continue to crash

The Cleveland Cavaliers' loss to the Chicago Bulls moved them to 9-39. Starters Rodney Hood and Alec Burks did not provide much help in the 104-88 rout. Hood finished with just four points on one-of-eight shooting while Burks had a lone three-pointer in 17 minutes of play.

JaMychal Green and Shelvin Mack scored little off the bench for the Memphis Grizzlies. The two finished minus-17 in Memphis' 105-85 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Antetokounmpo welcomes Doncic

The Mavs rookie impressed, but Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure to give Doncic his own special welcome. Antetokounmpo had a game-high 31 points in the Bucks' win.

No one could stop Zach LaVine. He had a game-high 25 points in Chicago's first win in the new year, including a one-handed dunk.

Kyrie Irving tallied eight steals to go along with 26 points in the Boston Celtics' 107-99 win over the Miami Heat.

Monday's results

Oklahoma City Thunder 127-109 New York Knicks

Chicago Bulls 104-88 Cleveland Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks 116-106 Dallas Mavericks

Washington Wizards 101-87 Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic 122-103 Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets 123-94 Sacramento Kings

New Orleans Pelicans 105-85 Memphis Grizzlies

Boston Celtics 107-99 Miami Heat

Philadelphia 76ers 121-93 Houston Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers 109-104 Utah Jazz

Golden State Warriors 130-111 Los Angeles Lakers

Clippers at Mavericks

When the Mavs host the Clippers on Tuesday (January 22), they will likely see the return of Dennis Smith Jr, who has missed the past five games because of a back injury and illness while also being at the center of trade rumours. He will join Doncic as they try to break Dallas' four-game losing streak. Los Angeles will enter the matchup off their first win in six games.