English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Davis hurt in Lakers' win, Anthony hits game-winner

By Dejan Kalinic
Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers crushed the New York Knicks, but Anthony Davis was involved in a heavy fall.

London, January 8: Anthony Davis was hurt in a hard fall during the Los Angeles Lakers' win in the NBA on Tuesday, while Carmelo Anthony delivered a game-winner.

Davis fell awkwardly on his back during the third quarter of the Lakers' 117-87 thrashing of the New York Knicks.

The forward, who had five points, six rebounds and five assists, managed to walk to the locker room slowly after the fall and has reportedly been cleared of a serious injury.

LeBron James saw the Lakers to a sixth straight win thanks to 31 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Anthony hit a pull-up jump shot with 3.3 seconds remaining to see the Portland Trail Blazers past the Toronto Raptors 101-99.

He finished with a game-high 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting in a match-winning performance.

Drummond, Paul star

Andre Drummond's double-double of 23 points and 20 rebounds guided the Detroit Pistons to a 115-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chris Paul finished with 28 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Brooklyn Nets 111-103 after overtime.

Harris struggles

Joe Harris managed nine points in the Nets' loss, but the guard struggled from the field. Harris went three-of-12 from the field and one-of-seven from three-point range.

Anthony's game-winner

Anthony delivered in a key moment for the Trail Blazers.

Tuesday's results

Detroit Pistons 115-113 Cleveland Cavaliers

Portland Trail Blazers 101-99 Toronto Raptors

Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 Brooklyn Nets

Memphis Grizzlies 119-112 Minnesota Timberwolves

Sacramento Kings 114-103 Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers 117-87 New York Knicks

Bucks at Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks (32-6) will look to bounce back from their loss to the San Antonio Spurs when they visit the Golden State Warriors (9-29) on Wednesday.

More LOS ANGELES LAKERS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 12:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue