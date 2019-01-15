NBA wrap: Kings use balanced scoring attack to top Trail Blazers

Six Kings players scored in double figures in the victory. Buddy Hield paced Sacramento with 19 points and seven rebounds on seven-of-10 shooting. Bogdan Bogdanovic was right behind him with 18 points on eight-of-10 shooting.

The Trail Blazers attempted to make a comeback in the closing minutes, but missed their chance to make things closer when Damian Lillard stepped out of bounds while receiving an inbound pass with 38.1 seconds to play.

Lillard finished with 35 points, leading all scorers.

Portland dropped to 26-19 with the loss while Sacramento improved to 23-21, edging closer to the NBA playoff picture.

Harden stays hot

James Harden scored 57 points on 17-of-33 shooting in Houston's 112-94 win against the Grizzlies.

D'Angelo Russell recorded 34 points and made seven seven-pointers to lead the Nets past the Celtics 109-102.

Kemba Walker put up 33 points in a 108-93 Hornets win against the Spurs.

Anthony Davis tallied 46 points and 16 rebounds in the Pelicans' 121-117 win over the Clippers.

Miserable McCollum

CJ McCollum was ice cold, scoring six points on two-of-14 shooting for the Trail Blazers.

Terry Rozier only managed to score seven points on three-of-12 shooting in the Celtics' loss.

Allen's big block

Grayson Allen delivered a big block against the Pistons.

Jaylen Brown skipped through the lane and threw down a lefty dunk on the Nets.

JAYLEN BROWN

WITH THE LEFT! pic.twitter.com/bpmgCt1RtN — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2019

Monday's results

Brooklyn Nets 109-102 Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets 112-94 Memphis Grizzlies

Charlotte Hornets 108-93 San Antonio Spurs

Utah Jazz 100-94 Detroit Pistons

Sacramento Kings 115-107 Portland Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans 121-117 Los Angeles Clippers

Warriors at Nuggets

The two top teams in the Western Conference are set to clash in Denver. The Nuggets have the best record in the West while the Warriors are riding a four-game winning streak. Denver's roster is riddled with injuries, but this matchup should still provide an exciting preview of a possible playoff series between the two teams.