Celtics set franchise record with 24 three-pointers, hand Bucks first loss

Boston knocked down a franchise-record 24 three-pointers on 55 attempts in the 117-113 win, one make shy of the NBA record.

Milwaukee came into Thursday's game allowing the second-worst three-point field goal percentage in the NBA at 28.8, but they were also allowing the fourth-most shots from beyond the arc at 35.7 per game.

There are open three-pointers to be found when facing the Bucks and the Celtics showed that. They just made more of their open looks than any other team that faced Milwaukee this season.

The Celtics still produced a balanced attack despite the long-ball bonanza as five players finished in double-digits. Kyrie Irving led the way with 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting. He finished six of 12 from three-point range.

Gordon Hayward had his best game since returning from a fractured ankle as he scored a season-high 18 points with four rebounds and five assists.

Westbrook, Embiid star again

Russell Westbrook had 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the Thunder's 111-107 win over the Hornets.

Joel Embiid had 41 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in the 76ers' 122-113 win over the Clippers.

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox had a career-high 31 points on nine-of-13 shooting and tallied the first triple-double of his career in a 146-115 win over the Hawks.

Hood horror

Cavaliers forward Rodney Hood scored eight points on one-of-nine shooting in a 110-91 loss to the Nuggets.

Irving on fire

Irving was dancing against the Bucks.

Thursday's results

Oklahoma City Thunder 111-107 Charlotte Hornets Denver Nuggets 110-91 Cleveland Cavaliers Philadelphia 76ers 122-113 Los Angeles Clippers Sacramento Kings 146-115 Atlanta Hawks Boston Celtics 117-113 Milwaukee Bucks Portland Trail Blazers 132-119 New Orleans Pelicans

Timberwolves at Warriors

Jimmy Butler should be well rested for this matchup as he sat out the Timberwolves' win over the Jazz on Wednesday. Golden State have lost just one game this season and it came on a last-second effort by the Nuggets.