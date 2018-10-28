Bucks remain undefeated, LeBron's Lakers lose

Milwaukee claimed their sixth successive win thanks to Saturday's victory – led by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks went on an 11-1 run to end the third quarter and bolster their lead. Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 21 points and seven rebounds.

He had help from Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon, who logged 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Donte DiVincenzo came off the bench with 15 points for a new season best.

James leapfrogged Dirk Nowitzki into sixth position on the all-time scoring list in the Lakers' 110-106 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs.

Lakers superstar James was 21 points behind Dallas Mavericks great Nowitzki with 31,167 entering Saturday's game.

But the 33-year-old and three-time champion passed the Mavericks veteran with less than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.

James – who also surpassed Shaquille O'Neal for sixth on the all-time field goals list – finished with 35 points and 11 rebounds away to the Spurs in San Antonio.

Embiid inspires 76ers

Joel Embiid helped engineer a come-from-behind win for the Philadelphia 76ers courtesy of a double-double. He netted 27 points and 14 rebounds in a 105-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Damian Lillard had a 42-point night for the Portland Trail Blazers, who despite Lillard's best efforts, lost to the Miami Heat 120-111. Lillard finished 15 for 28 from the field and five for 11 from beyond the arc.

DeMar DeRozan powered the Spurs to a narrow victory against the visiting Lakers with 30 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Griffin goes cold against Celtics

Blake Griffin made just two of his 13 shots from the field and missed all four of his shots from three-point range in the Detroit Pistons' 109-89 defeat to the Boston Celtics.

James dazzles… again

How else would James move to fourth on the all-time 30-point games list than with this move?

LeBron cuts backdoor to become 4th on the all-time 30-point games list! #ThisIsWhyWePlay #LakeShow 98 | #GoSpursGo 104



2:00 to play on League Pass pic.twitter.com/yZx9KXJWFI — NBA (@NBA) 28 October 2018

Bring on the rookie connection. A pair of first-year Phoenix Suns, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton, dished up this beauty to leave Phoenix fans cheering for something, anything, during the 117-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Saturday's results

Utah Jazz 132-111 New Orleans Pelicans

Boston Celtics 109-89 Detroit Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers 105-103 Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls 97-85 Atlanta Hawks

Indiana Pacers 119-107 Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat 120-111 Portland Trail Blazers

Memphis Grizzlies 117-96 Phoenix Suns

Milwaukee Bucks 113-91 Orlando Magic

San Antonio Spurs 110-106 Los Angeles Lakers

Suns at Thunder

Who will prevail when the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder host the equally dismal Suns? Phoenix have yet to win a game on the road, and their only victory game in the team's season opener against Dallas.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City are sweating on the fitness of Russell Westbrook, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a sore right shoulder. Westbrook did not participate in the Thunder's practice Saturday, but head coach coach Billy Donovan said he thinks Westbrook will be "fine" — we will see come tipoff.