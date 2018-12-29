Clippers top Lakers, Vucevic helps Magic stun Raptors

The Lakers were missing injured superstar LeBron James and they struggled to finish the game without him against the Clippers.

Quite a few Clippers had cold shooting nights, but Lou Williams was not one of them with a game-high 36 points off the bench.

The Clippers subs amassed a staggering 71 points, trumping the Lakers' total of 36.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers in scoring with 24 points.

The Lakers (20-16) fell to seventh in the Western Conference standings with the loss, while the Clippers (21-14) are in fourth.

Vucevic stars with double-double

Nikola Vucevic scored 30 points and snagged 20 rebounds in the Orlando Magic's 116-87 trouncing of the Toronto Raptors.

Bradley Beal had 34 points and made four three-pointers as the Washington Wizards fell short to the Chicago Bulls 101-92.

Anthony Davis scored 48 points on 20-of-32 shooting accompanied by 17 rebounds helping the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-112.

Galloway shoots blank

Langston Galloway was held scoreless on 0-of-six shooting in the Detroit Pistons' 125-88 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Marvin Williams scored six points on two-of-10 shooting as the Charlotte Hornets won 100-87 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Smith with the slam!

Dennis Smith Jr. dropped the hammer on Julius Randle's head in the Mavericks' loss to the Pelicans.

Lauri Markkanen rose for this baseline slam in a big Bulls win.

Friday's results

Charlotte Hornets 100-87 Brooklyn Nets Chicago Bulls 101-92 Washington Wizards Orlando Magic 116-87 Toronto Raptors Indiana Pacers 125-88 Detroit Pistons Atlanta Hawks 123-120 Minnesota Timberwolves (OT) New Orleans Pelicans 114-112 Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat 118-94 Cleveland Cavaliers Oklahoma City Thunder 118-102 Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets 102-99 San Antonio Spurs Los Angeles Clippers 118-107 Los Angeles Lakers

Warriors at Trail Blazers

Golden State are still near the top of the Western Conference, but have lost back-to-back games. Portland handed the Warriors a 110-109 overtime loss in Oracle Arena on Thursday, so the Dubs will have a chance to avenge themselves this time around.