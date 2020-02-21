NBA wrap: Antetokounmpo stars for Bucks, Rockets crush Warriors

New York, February 21: Giannis Antetokounmpo starred as the Milwaukee Bucks resumed their NBA season with a comfortable win, while the Houston Rockets cruised on Thursday (February 20).
Back in action after the All-Star break, the Bucks improved to 47-8 with a 126-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double of 33 points and 16 rebounds, while Khris Middleton poured in 28 points.
Eric Bledsoe went eight-of-14 from the field for his 19 points and Brook Lopez contributed 18 for the Bucks.
The Rockets were untroubled by the Golden State Warriors in a 135-105 thrashing.
James Harden (29 points and 10 assists) and Russell Westbrook (21 points and 10 assists) finished with double-doubles.
All five of Houston's starters finished with double-digits for points, with Robert Covington adding 20.
Young red-hot as Embiid lifts 76ers
Trae Young had a career-high 50 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 129-124 win over the Miami Heat.
Joel Embiid's double-double of 39 points and 16 rebounds helped the Philadelphia 76ers past the Brooklyn Nets 112-104 after overtime.
🔔 @JoelEmbiid's season-high 39 PTS, 16 REB help the @sixers win in OT and go to 26-2 at home! #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/ZFeAgndTyn— NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2020
Malik Monk's 25 points off the bench helped the Charlotte Hornets beat the Chicago Bulls 103-93.
Bulls' slump continues
The Bulls' loss was their seventh straight as they were left with a 19-37 record and in 11th in the Eastern Conference.
Young from deep
Young went eight-of-15 from three-point range in a dazzling display.
Trae Young from the logo... make it 44 PTS! @MiamiHEAT 109@ATLHawks 110 pic.twitter.com/jTGXuIXgLu— NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2020
Thursday's results
Milwaukee Bucks 126-106 Detroit Pistons
Atlanta Hawks 129-124 Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers 112-104 Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets 103-93 Chicago Bulls
Sacramento Kings 129-125 Memphis Grizzlies
Houston Rockets 135-105 Golden State Warriors
Grizzlies at Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers (41-12) resume their campaign against the Memphis Grizzlies (28-27) at the Staples Center on Friday (February 21).