NBA wrap: Antetokounmpo helps Bucks dominate Nets; Rockets beat Suns

Milwaukee dominated in their 113-94 win against a cold Nets squad.

Brooklyn only converted five of their 42 three-point attempts and shot just 32.4 per cent from the field. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fire.

Antetokounmpo flirted with a triple-double, posting 30 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists on 12-of-19 shooting.

D'Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 18 points on seven-of-20 shooting.

Milwaukee have now won four straight and sit atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Drummond dominates

Andre Drummond's 27 points and 12 rebounds led the Detroit Pistons to a 129-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Jeff Green recorded a season-high 26 points against the Atlanta Hawks, but the Washington Wizards fell short 137-129.

James Harden tallied 44 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the Houston Rockets' 118-110 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Woeful Williams

Kenrich Williams scored eight points on three-of-13 shooting in the New Orleans Pelicans' 109-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Bledsoe with the spin

Eric Bledsoe spun away from the defense for a finish at the rim.

Eric Bledsoe had Russell dancing 😳pic.twitter.com/ktZu6Lol5l — Sporting News NBA (@sn_nba) February 5, 2019

Tomas Satoransky made an impressive pass.

Monday's results

Detroit Pistons 129-103 Denver Nuggets

Atlanta Hawks 137-129 Washington Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks 113-94 Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Pacers 109-107 New Orleans Pelicans

Houston Rockets 118-110 Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings 127-112 San Antonio Spurs

Raptors at 76ers

Toronto have continued to be one of the more dominant teams in the NBA and have been fighting with the Bucks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference for a while. The 76ers have won seven of their last 10 games and have a chance to improve to 2-2 against Toronto in 2018-19.