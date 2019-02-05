English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA wrap: Antetokounmpo helps Bucks dominate Nets; Rockets beat Suns

By Opta
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points

New York, February 5: The Milwaukee Bucks came to play on Monday, cruising past the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

Milwaukee dominated in their 113-94 win against a cold Nets squad.

Brooklyn only converted five of their 42 three-point attempts and shot just 32.4 per cent from the field. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fire.

Antetokounmpo flirted with a triple-double, posting 30 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists on 12-of-19 shooting.

D'Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 18 points on seven-of-20 shooting.

Milwaukee have now won four straight and sit atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Drummond dominates

Andre Drummond's 27 points and 12 rebounds led the Detroit Pistons to a 129-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Jeff Green recorded a season-high 26 points against the Atlanta Hawks, but the Washington Wizards fell short 137-129.

James Harden tallied 44 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the Houston Rockets' 118-110 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Woeful Williams

Kenrich Williams scored eight points on three-of-13 shooting in the New Orleans Pelicans' 109-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Bledsoe with the spin

Eric Bledsoe spun away from the defense for a finish at the rim.

Tomas Satoransky made an impressive pass.

Monday's results

Detroit Pistons 129-103 Denver Nuggets

Atlanta Hawks 137-129 Washington Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks 113-94 Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Pacers 109-107 New Orleans Pelicans

Houston Rockets 118-110 Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings 127-112 San Antonio Spurs

Raptors at 76ers

Toronto have continued to be one of the more dominant teams in the NBA and have been fighting with the Bucks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference for a while. The 76ers have won seven of their last 10 games and have a chance to improve to 2-2 against Toronto in 2018-19.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RAY 1 - 2 LGN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue