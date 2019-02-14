NBA wrap: Giannis posts triple-double to lead Bucks, Warriors fall to Blazers

Antetokounmpo strengthened his NBA MVP case with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists on Wednesday (February 14).

The Bucks star became just the third player in league history to record at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in three consecutive games.

Milwaukee (43-14) have won their last two games and have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana's Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers (38-20) with 20 points on the night.

Siakam sparks Raptors

Pascal Siakam posted a career-high 44 points and 10 rebounds in the Toronto Raptors' 129-120 win over the Washington Wizards.

Otto Porter's career-high 37 points and 10 points led the Chicago Bulls past the Memphis Grizzlies 122-110.

Blake Griffin's 32 points were not enough for the Detroit Pistons, who fell to the Boston Celtics 118-110.

Thompson headlines Golden State's woes in loss

Klay Thompson scored nine points on two-of-16 shooting as reigning champions the Golden State Warriors fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 129-107. The loss snapped Golden State's five-game winning streak.

Dorian Finney-Smith scored five points on one-of-seven shooting in the Dallas Mavericks' 112-101 loss to the Miami Heat.

Knox dunks on Simmons

The New York Knicks might have lost their 18th consecutive game after a 126-111 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers, but Kevin Knox posterized Ben Simmons, knocking him to the floor.

TALK TO 'EM KEV! pic.twitter.com/aONlLEGhvb — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 14, 2019

Marquese Chriss slammed one home on the prolific shot blocker Jarrett Allen as the Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Brooklyn Nets 148-139 in triple-overtime.

Wednesday's results

Brooklyn Nets 148-139 Cleveland Cavaliers (triple OT)

Milwaukee Bucks 106-97 Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors 129-120 Washington Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers 126-111 New York Knicks

Boston Celtics 118-110 Detroit Pistons

Chicago Bulls 122-110 Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves 121-111 Houston Rockets

Miami Heat 112-101 Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets 120-118 Sacramento Kings

Portland Trail Blazers 129-107 Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers 134-107 Phoenix Suns

Thunder at Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Orlando Magic. Star Anthony Davis scored just three points in the 30-point defeat. The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a four-game winning streak and Russell Westbrook and Paul George are hotter than ever.