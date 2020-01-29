NBA wrap: Embiid stars on return, Bucks win again as Kobe tributes continue

Embiid made his return from a finger injury and had 24 points and 10 rebounds in the 76ers' 115-104 win over the Golden State Warriors.

The forward also wore a number 24 jersey to honour the late Kobe Bryant, who made it famous during his glittering career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Al Horford chipped in with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who improved to 31-17.

The Bucks extended their winning streak to nine by thrashing the Washington Wizards 151-131.

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder), the Bucks had no problems against the struggling Wizards.

Khris Middleton contributed a career-high 51 points to go with 10 rebounds, while Eric Bledsoe poured in 34.

Khris Middleton scores a career-high 51 PTS as the @Bucks win their 9th consecutive game. pic.twitter.com/r7hKeKKExn — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2020

Super Siakam, Hayward steps up

Pascal Siakam's 24 points and nine rebounds helped the Toronto Raptors past the Atlanta Hawks 130-114. The Raptors have won eight straight.

Gordon Hayward guided the Boston Celtics to a 109-101 victory over the Miami Heat with 29 points and nine rebounds.

Jonas Valanciunas' 23 points and 12 rebounds saw the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Denver Nuggets 104-96.

Bad Bullock

Reggie Bullock went two-of-seven from the field for just six points in 28 minutes in the New York Knicks' 97-92 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Kobe tributes continue

The tributes to Bryant continued after his death in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns took an eight-second backcourt violation and 24-second shot-clock violation in honour of the Lakers great, who wore those two numbers during his career.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns started the game by taking an 8-second backcourt violation and 24-second shot-clock violation, respectively, in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/NETEeLXqNJ — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2020

The 76ers and Warriors did likewise.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors started the game by taking an 8-second backcourt violation and 24-second shot-clock violation, respectively, in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/WZQnr0CJVG — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2020

Tuesday's results

Charlotte Hornets 97-92 New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers 115-104 Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans 125-111 Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors 130-114 Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics 109-101 Miami Heat

Memphis Grizzlies 104-96 Denver Nuggets

Milwaukee Bucks 151-131 Washington Wizards

Phoenix Suns 133-104 Dallas Mavericks

Rockets at Trail Blazers

Sitting fifth in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets (29-17) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (20-27) on Wednesday (January 29).