LeBron's triple-double helps Lakers topple Pelicans

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were questionable for the matchup with illnesses, but both ended up playing.

James led the way for the Lakers, recording 22 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles in scoring with 23 points.

Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the Pelicans' losing effort.

James showcased his all-round game, but was especially effective as a distributor.

Leonard in form

Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points on 12-of-16 shooting in the Raptors' 126-110 win over the Cavaliers.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 32 points in the Knicks' 114-107 loss to the Hawks.

Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points and made four three-pointers to help the Bulls beat the Magic 90-80.

Russell struggles for Nets

D'Angelo Russell scored three points on one-of-eight shooting in the Nets' 114-106 loss to the Pacers.

Terry Rozier scored four points on one-of-seven shooting as the Celtics fell short to the Bucks 120-107.

Brilliant Bridges

Miles Bridges brought the ball behind his back to split the defense for a lefty finish at the basket in the Hornets' 98-86 win over the Pistons.

Jaylen Brown took two dribbles and met Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim and punched home.

Friday's results

Charlotte Hornets 98-86 Detroit Pistons Toronto Raptors 126-110 Cleveland Cavaliers Indiana Pacers 114-106 Brooklyn Nets Atlanta Hawks 114-107 New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks 120-107 Boston Celtics Chicago Bulls 90-80 Orlando Magic San Antonio Spurs 124-98 Minnesota Timberwolves Utah Jazz 120-90 Portland Trail Blazers Sacramento Kings 102-99 Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Lakers 112-104 New Orleans Pelicans

Raptors at 76ers

The last time these two teams met, they were close until Toronto pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a 113-102 victory. Leonard and Jimmy Butler put on stellar offensive performances, combining for 74 points in the matchup. This next matchup should make for an equally exciting game.