NBA wrap: Rockets lose third straight, Warriors beat 76ers

Los Angeles, March 8: The Houston Rockets' losing streak continued in the NBA, while the Golden State Warriors claimed a win on Saturday (March 7).
The Rockets slumped to a third straight loss with a 108-99 defeat to the Charlotte Hornets.
James Harden had a triple-double of 30 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, but added 10 turnovers as Russell Westbrook missed the clash.
All five of the Hornets' starters managed double-digits in points, led by Terry Rozier's 24.
Even with Stephen Curry missing due to the flu, the Warriors upset the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114.
Damion Lee's 24 points helped the Warriors to just their 15th win of the season.
Wonderful Valanciunas, Love leads Cavs
Jonas Valanciunas' double-double of 27 points and 17 rebounds saw the Memphis Grizzlies past the Atlanta Hawks 118-101.
Kevin Love's 27 points helped the Cleveland Cavaliers upset the Denver Nuggets 104-102.
The Utah Jazz were too good for the Detroit Pistons 111-105 thanks to a 32-point haul from Bojan Bogdanovic.
Bogdanovic drops 32! 🔥@44Bojan tallies 32 PTS on 12-18 shooting as the @utahjazz win their 5th consecutive game! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/E0iQY3fpXI— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2020
Rockets struggle
With Westbrook sidelined, Houston needed a greater contribution from their starters. But three of them – Danuel House Jr., P.J. Tucker and Ben McLemore – went a combined three-of-12 from the field.
Morant magic
Ja Morant (24 points) helped the Grizzlies to their win.
Ja stops on a dime! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/wjXjZmeWkq— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2020
Saturday's results
Charlotte Hornets 108-99 Houston Rockets
Utah Jazz 111-105 Detroit Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers 104-102 Denver Nuggets
Memphis Grizzlies 118-101 Atlanta Hawks
Golden State Warriors 118-114 Philadelphia 76ers
Sacramento Kings 123-111 Portland Trail Blazers
Lakers at Clippers
The Staples Center will host another blockbuster on Sunday (March 8). After beating the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers (48-13) face the Clippers (43-19).