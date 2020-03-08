English
NBA wrap: Rockets lose third straight, Warriors beat 76ers

By Dejan Kalinic
James Harden had a triple-double of 30 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds

Los Angeles, March 8: The Houston Rockets' losing streak continued in the NBA, while the Golden State Warriors claimed a win on Saturday (March 7).

The Rockets slumped to a third straight loss with a 108-99 defeat to the Charlotte Hornets.

James Harden had a triple-double of 30 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, but added 10 turnovers as Russell Westbrook missed the clash.

All five of the Hornets' starters managed double-digits in points, led by Terry Rozier's 24.

Even with Stephen Curry missing due to the flu, the Warriors upset the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114.

Damion Lee's 24 points helped the Warriors to just their 15th win of the season.

Wonderful Valanciunas, Love leads Cavs

Jonas Valanciunas' double-double of 27 points and 17 rebounds saw the Memphis Grizzlies past the Atlanta Hawks 118-101.

Kevin Love's 27 points helped the Cleveland Cavaliers upset the Denver Nuggets 104-102.

The Utah Jazz were too good for the Detroit Pistons 111-105 thanks to a 32-point haul from Bojan Bogdanovic.

Rockets struggle

With Westbrook sidelined, Houston needed a greater contribution from their starters. But three of them – Danuel House Jr., P.J. Tucker and Ben McLemore – went a combined three-of-12 from the field.

Morant magic

Ja Morant (24 points) helped the Grizzlies to their win.

Saturday's results

Charlotte Hornets 108-99 Houston Rockets

Utah Jazz 111-105 Detroit Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers 104-102 Denver Nuggets

Memphis Grizzlies 118-101 Atlanta Hawks

Golden State Warriors 118-114 Philadelphia 76ers

Sacramento Kings 123-111 Portland Trail Blazers

Lakers at Clippers

The Staples Center will host another blockbuster on Sunday (March 8). After beating the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers (48-13) face the Clippers (43-19).

Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
