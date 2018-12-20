Rockets set NBA record by making 26 three-pointers in win over Wizards

Houston broke the NBA's single-game three-point record by hitting 26 in a 136-118 win over the Wizards. The previous record was set by the Cavaliers in March 2017.

Even more impressive, the Rockets nearly made 50 per cent of their shots from beyond the arc (47.3).

Gary Clark tied the record with the 25th made three-pointer in the fourth quarter and Michael Carter-Williams broke it soon after.

Harden's huge one-handed dunk

James Harden led the way for the Rockets with 35 points. He hit six of his 11 three-point attempts.

Houston have now won five games in a row and at 16-14 are two games over .500 for the first time since November 21.

George electric for Thunder

Paul George had 43 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists while Steven Adams scored 20 points and added 23 rebounds in the Thunder's 132-113 win over the Kings.

Kevin Durant (30) and Stephen Curry (32) combined to score 62 points, but the Jazz got at least 12 points from six different players in a 108-103 win over the Warriors.

Suns rookie Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 18 rebounds in a 111-103 win over the Celtics.

Pistons forward Blake Griffin had 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 129-123 victory over the Timberwolves.

Kawhi Leonard had 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the Raptors' come-from-behind 99-96 victory over the Pacers.

Pair struggle during Nets-Bulls

Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Bulls forward Justin Holiday were competing for the game's most futile effort on Wednesday as both players went two of 10 from the floor. The Nets won 96-93.

Davis delivers

Anthony Davis did something few players have ever done – he stuffed Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim. The Bucks did win 123-115, though, as Davis briefly left the game with an illness.

Wednesday's results

Charlotte Hornets 110-99 Cleveland Cavaliers

San Antonio Spurs 129-90 Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers 131-109 New York Knicks

Phoenix Suns 111-103 Boston Celtics

Toronto Raptors 99-96 Indiana Pacers

Brooklyn Nets 96-93 Chicago Bulls

Houston Rockets 136-118 Washington Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks 123-115 New Orleans Pelicans

Detroit Pistons 129-123 Minnesota Timberwolves

Utah Jazz 108-103 Golden State Warriors

Portland Trail Blazers 99-92 Memphis Grizzlies

Oklahoma City Thunder 132-113 Sacramento Kings

Mavericks at Clippers

Luka Doncic is turning into must-watch for the Mavericks (15-14) and the Clippers (17-13) play some of the best team basketball in the NBA.