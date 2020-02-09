English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA wrap: Timberwolves stun Clippers to end losing streak, Lakers win

By Dejan Kalinic
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points in Timberwolves win
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points in Timberwolves win

Los Angeles, February 9: The Los Angeles Clippers were crushed by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA, while the Lakers claimed a win on Saturday (February 8).

The Timberwolves ended a 13-game losing streak with a 142-115 victory over the Clippers.

Jordan McLaughlin (24 points), Malik Beasley (23) and Karl-Anthony Towns (22) led Minnesota to their win.

Beasley went seven-of-13 from three-point range in what was the Timberwolves' 16th win of the season.

Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard (29 points) and Paul George (21) combined for 50 points.

The Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors in a 125-120 win.

Anthony Davis (27 points and 10 rebounds) and LeBron James (22 points and 11 assists) both had double-doubles.

Raptors roll on, Giannis leads Bucks

The Toronto Raptors posted their 14th straight win by edging the Brooklyn Nets 119-118.

Fred VanVleet (29 points), Pascal Siakam (20) and Terence Davis (20) led the way for the Raptors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists in the Milwaukee Bucks' 111-95 win over the Orlando Magic.

Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 19 rebounds, but the Phoenix Suns fell to the Denver Nuggets 117-108.

Magic pair battle

Aaron Gordon (seven points) and Wes Iwundu (two) went a combined three-of-18 from the field in Orlando's loss.

Monk magic

Malik Monk produced a huge dunk in the Charlotte Hornets' loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Saturday's results

Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Orlando Magic

Dallas Mavericks 116-100 Charlotte Hornets

New York Knicks 95-92 Detroit Pistons

New Orleans Pelicans 124-117 Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors 119-118 Brooklyn Nets

Minnesota Timberwolves 142-115 Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers 125-120 Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets 117-108 Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings 122-102 San Antonio Spurs

Jazz at Rockets

The Utah Jazz (33-18) visit the Houston Rockets (33-19) on Sunday (February 9) in a clash between teams sitting fourth and fifth respectively in the Western Conference.

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATM 1 - 0 GRA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue