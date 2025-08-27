English Edition
Neeraj Chopra Headlines 19-Member Indian Contingent for World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo

By MyKhel Staff

New Delhi, Aug 27: Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra will once again spearhead India's campaign at the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2025, scheduled in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.

Chopra, who has already secured qualification as the defending champion, is the biggest name in a 19-member Indian squad announced by World Athletics on Wednesday (August 27). The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will soon confirm the final list of participants traveling to the Japanese capital.

This year's contingent reflects both experience and emerging talent, with athletes qualifying through wild cards, direct entry standards, and world rankings.

Neeraj Chopra: India's Golden Hope

Neeraj Chopra, who etched history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at both the Olympics and World Championships in men's javelin, remains India's strongest medal contender. Entering Tokyo as the defending champion, Chopra will look to continue his dominance against the best in the world.

Indian Athletes Qualified for World Athletics Championships 2025

Wild Card Entry: Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw (Defending Champion)

Qualified by Meeting Entry Standards

  • Praveen Chithravel - Men's Triple Jump
  • Gulveer Singh - Men's 5000m
  • Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeplechase
  • Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000m Steeplechase

Qualified Through World Rankings

  • Animesh Kujur - Men's 200m
  • Annu Rani - Women's Javelin Throw
  • Sachin Yadav - Men's Javelin Throw
  • Yash Vir Singh - Men's Javelin Throw
  • Ankita Dhyani - Women's 3000m Steeplechase
  • Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump
  • Abdulla Aboobacker - Men's Triple Jump
  • Sarvesh Kushare - Men's High Jump
  • Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon
  • Pooja - Women's 1500m
  • Servin Sebastian - Men's 20km Race Walk
  • Akshdeep Singh - Men's 20km Race Walk
  • Ram Baboo - Men's 35km Race Walk
  • Priyanka Goswami - Women's 35km Race Walk

India's Growing Footprint in Athletics

Over the past few years, India has steadily risen as a global athletics contender, with names like Chopra, Avinash Sable, and Murali Sreeshankar making regular appearances at the world stage. The 2025 Championships will test the depth of Indian athletics as the country looks to add to its medal tally in track, field, and road events.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 22:06 [IST]
