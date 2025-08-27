Neeraj Chopra Headlines 19-Member Indian Contingent for World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo

New Delhi, Aug 27: Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra will once again spearhead India's campaign at the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2025, scheduled in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.
Chopra, who has already secured qualification as the defending champion, is the biggest name in a 19-member Indian squad announced by World Athletics on Wednesday (August 27). The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will soon confirm the final list of participants traveling to the Japanese capital.
This year's contingent reflects both experience and emerging talent, with athletes qualifying through wild cards, direct entry standards, and world rankings.
Neeraj Chopra, who etched history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at both the Olympics and World Championships in men's javelin, remains India's strongest medal contender. Entering Tokyo as the defending champion, Chopra will look to continue his dominance against the best in the world.
Wild Card Entry: Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw (Defending Champion)
Over the past few years, India has steadily risen as a global athletics contender, with names like Chopra, Avinash Sable, and Murali Sreeshankar making regular appearances at the world stage. The 2025 Championships will test the depth of Indian athletics as the country looks to add to its medal tally in track, field, and road events.