Neeraj Chopra leaves ceremony in Panipat midway; taken to hospital due to high fever

A few days ago, the star javelin athlete was down with fever had tested negative for coronavirus. After just recovering, Chopra, who handed India the first-ever gold medal in track and field, had attended the Independence Day event along with the other Olympians.

But as reported in News18, Neeraj had to be taken to the hospital on Tuesday. Chopra had to leave his welcome ceremony in Panipat due to high fever.

According to Times Now, Chopra’s friends and family confirmed that the Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist was feeling uncomfortable during the ceremony in Panipat and got down from the stage. The day had taken a toll on the Chopra after he attended a car rally from Delhi to Panipat, which took six hours.

Neeraj was set to receive a warm-welcome home but the reception has to wait for now. Neeraj’s mother Saroj Devi told ANI, “He will be receiving a grand welcome, I have prepared 'churma’ for him. We will keep his gold medal in the temple as it is after the blessings of God that he has reached these heights. I am looking forward to his arrival.”

Ever-since his return Chopra has been on a hectic schedule and that has taken a toll on the star athletes health. Neeraj gave the country its second individual gold medal after Abhinav Bindra clinched the first gold thirteen-years ago.