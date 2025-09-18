More sports Neeraj Chopra Seeks Calmness Amidst the Storm to Defend World Javelin Title in Tokyo By Avinash Sharma Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 0:30 [IST]

World Athletics Championships 2025: Four years after scripting history at the same venue with Olympic gold, the javelin star from India, Neeraj Chopra, is back at the National Stadium in Tokyo, this time as the reigning world champion. On the eve of the final (September 17), Chopra had cruised through the qualification rounds without breaking much sweat despite the hot and humid conditions. Traditionally known to thrive under pressure, the Indian javelin ace carries that same calm confidence into yet another big stage.

The 27-year-old star, currently ranked world No. 2, opened Group A heats and immediately silenced the field with an 84.85m throw, comfortably clearing the automatic qualifying mark of 84.50m. The job was done in a single attempt, allowing Chopra to turn his attention to recovery and the bigger task ahead: Final on Thursday (September 18).

This is the very venue where the Panipat-boy scripted history by clinching India's first-ever Olympic athletics gold in 2021. Now, with his eyes set on another world title, Chopra is ready to take on familiar rival Arshad Nadeem in what promises to be another high-voltage India vs Pakistan showdown just like Budapest World Championships 2023 and Paris Olympics 2024; and many others.

His personal best and India's national record stands at 90.23m, achieved earlier this year at the Doha Diamond League. But for Neeraj, Thursday isn't just about numbers, it's about producing the perfect throw when it matters most.

"I am feeling good. Distance-wise, it was not that great, but distance doesn't matter here. The best thing is that I crossed the automatic qualifying mark on the very first throw... I wanted to return to my room early, recover, and give my best tomorrow." Neeraj told NNIS Sports in Tokyo.

Under new coach Jan Zelezny, Neeraj has embraced a fresh training regime and refined technique, but he knows the stakes. "Definitely, a lot of things are different... We just have to give our best. Since this is the last competition, I will not overthink things."

Traditionally a performer who flourishes under pressure, Chopra has had another landmark season. He finally breached the long-pending 90-metre mark earlier this year, a feat that had eluded him for years, though the Diamond League crown slipped from his grasp. Unfazed, the Olympic and world champion remains confident in against an elite field.

"I wouldn't call it pressure... Whenever there's a pressure moment, I usually feel good about myself and perform well," he said with a smile. As Chopra lines up for another final in Tokyo, the world knows one thing-the bigger the stage, the better he performs.

For Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo will always be special-the city where his journey to global superstardom began with Olympic gold. Four years later, he returns not as a rising star but as the face of Indian athletics, carrying the weight of expectations yet wearing it lightly. With his remarkable consistency, the elusive 90-meter barrier finally conquered, and an unwavering belief in thriving under pressure, Chopra stands on the cusp of another defining moment. If history is any guide, the world can expect him to rise once again when it matters most.