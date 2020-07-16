English
Pelicans G Jrue Holiday donating remaining salary to start social justice fund

By Jon Palmieri

Orlando, July 16: New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren, announced on Wednesday they are donating his salary for the remainder of the NBA season to start the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Justice Impact Fund.

Holiday's game cheques could be worth up to $5.3million between eight regular-season games and potential playoff games. The money will be used to aid communities in New Orleans, Indianapolis and the Los Angeles area.

"Honestly when it came down to it, it was me and my wife talking about what we could do to kind of further this movement and progression and being able to help out our community and just being able to help," Jrue Holiday told ESPN.

Most of the money will be dedicated to nonprofits, black-owned businesses and citywide initiatives that seek to bring about equitable outcomes for black and brown communities in New Orleans, Los Angeles and Indianapolis.

Another $1m will go to black-owned businesses in more than 10 other cities, while $500,000 will go to institutions of higher learning, including historically black colleges and universities.

Holiday is a Los Angeles native and played collegiately at UCLA for two seasons. He ranked second on the Pelicans with 19.6 points per game when the season was paused on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jrue's brothers, Justin and Aaron, both play for the Indiana Pacers.

Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 6:20 [IST]
