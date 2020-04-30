New York Knicks keep GM Scott Perry with one-year deal

Perry was hired as general manager of the Knicks in July 2017, running the team's basketball operations after Steve Mills was fired as president this past February.

The Knicks and Perry had a mutual option on his contract that needed to be decided by May 1, and there was concern that he would not be retained because of the front-office overhaul and with the franchise having compiled the NBA's second-worst record since he took over as GM.

However, Leon Rose, who was hired as Mills' replacement shortly before the NBA was put on pause because of the coronavirus outbreak in early March, believes Perry is the right man to help turn the franchise around.

"Scott is a well-respected basketball executive who I have known for more than 20 years," Rose said in a statement.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we look to build a winning team in New York."

When the season was halted in March, the Knicks were 21-45 and in last place in the Atlantic Division. New York has not made the playoffs since 2013.