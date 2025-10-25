Newcastle United Triumphs 2-1 Against Fulham As Guimaraes Scores Late Winner

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1 after defence helps them beat U Mumba in Play-in 2

Bruno Guimaraes emerged as the hero for Newcastle United, scoring a last-minute goal to secure a 2-1 win over Fulham at St. James' Park. Before the match, only one point and one position separated the teams in the Premier League standings. The game seemed destined for a draw until Guimaraes' decisive strike in the 90th minute.

Newcastle started brightly, with Jacob Murphy capitalising on Calvin Bassey's error to score in the 18th minute. Murphy had already hit the post earlier and missed another chance just before half-time when Bernd Leno thwarted him in a one-on-one situation. Despite these missed opportunities, Newcastle maintained their attacking momentum.

Marco Silva introduced Kevin at half-time, giving Fulham more control. In the 56th minute, Raul Jimenez's shot hit the crossbar, allowing Sasa Lukic to head in the rebound. This equaliser gave Fulham hope, but Newcastle continued to press for a winner.

As Newcastle pushed forward, Bruno Guimaraes missed a header from a promising position. Ryan Sessegnon made a crucial block against Anthony Elanga's attempt, while Sandro Tonali's ambitious volley was saved by Leno. Despite these efforts, Newcastle kept up their pressure.

The breakthrough came when Bassey lost possession again, allowing William Osula to advance and shoot from outside the box. Although Leno saved this attempt, Guimaraes was quick to convert the rebound. This victory moved Newcastle to 11th place with 12 points, while Fulham remained in 16th place with eight points.

This match marked Guimaraes' 150th start for Newcastle across all competitions. He has been prolific at St. James' Park, scoring five goals in his last ten home Premier League matches. This was also Newcastle's first stoppage-time winner since March 2024 against West Ham.

Murphy's Consistent Performance

Jacob Murphy has been impressive on Tyneside as well. Since February, only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland have more home goal involvements than Murphy among Premier League players. He has contributed five goals and seven assists across all competitions during this period.

Fulham's defeat marked their fourth consecutive Premier League loss since returning to the top flight in 2022-23. They previously experienced a similar losing streak in April 2023. With only three points separating them from the relegation zone, Fulham faces mounting pressure to improve their form.